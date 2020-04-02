If John Mayer is looking for a book to read while social distancing, he should consider picking up Jessica Simpson’s Open Book. The singer spoke about his ex-girlfriend’s tell-all memoir for the first time during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 1.

“I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard some bits,” Mayer, 42, told pal Andy Cohen while playing Never Have I Ever. “But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that’s prescient here.”

Simpson, 39, dated Mayer on and off following her divorce from Nick Lachey. In her book, the “Public Affair” singer wrote that the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner was “obsessed” with her “sexually and emotionally.”

“The connection was so strong and made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically,” Simpson wrote. “He studied every inch of my face and body.”

While they had a great sexual connection, the fashion designer has since called her relationship with Mayer “unhealthy and manipulative.”

“John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light,” she wrote in the book, noting Mayer often broke up with her during their relationship. “When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him.”

Simpson, who split from Mayer for good in 2010 after he contributed to her breakup from Tony Romo, also addressed the “Gravity” singer’s racy Playboy interview about their sex life in her book.

“He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” she wrote, referring to Mayer calling her a “sexual napalm.”

The author, who went on to marry Eric Johnson in 2014, told Us Weekly exclusively that she wasn’t expecting Mayer — or any of her exes — to reach out about the memoir.

“None of those men have reached out to me and I didn’t expect any of them to,” she told Us in February. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them.”