John Mayer is providing some “Clarity” about the speculation he’s dating Kourtney Kardashian, after he and the reality star were spotted chatting at a December 2018 party.

“Yeah, that happens not to be true,” Mayer, 41, told Andy Cohen during a sit-down for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, May 13. “Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people.”

The singer-songwriter explained to Cohen, 50, that he met Kardashian, 40, in the valet line of a GQ party he “kinda crashed” and that he was just chatting with her about a possible cameo in a music video for The Scorpions.

For her part, Kardashian kept the dating speculation abuzz in April when she chose Mayer over Shawn Mendes in a game of “Who’d You Rather” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But on Monday, Mayer told Cohen he’s no longer so inclined to date other Hollywood stars. “I just think I’m post-celebrity relationship, probably, in my life,” he said. “I think so.”

That said, the “Gravity” singer is fixated on one celebrity: Kourtney Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner. “I think she is, like, the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin,” Mayer said of the 63-year-old momager on Monday. “Like, she has a good grasp on how to make your serotonin just burst in your brain. I was sitting next to her, and I was like, ‘You are the ground zero of bliss, of Hollywood bliss.’ She was great. I also am a little afraid of her … I want a nice base level of respect. I don’t want to be too far on her radar. It’s hard to explain. She could end me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!