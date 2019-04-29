You love who you love! Kourtney Kardashian reignited romance rumors with John Mayer when she set her sights on him during a game of “Who’d You Rather?”

Ellen DeGeneres tried to help the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, in her quest for love on the Monday, April 29, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Throughout the entire game, Kardashian stuck with the “New Light” singer, 41, over other possible A-list suitors, including Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan.

When Shawn Mendes popped up on the screen, the Poosh founder took a moment to think before deciding to stick to her guns. “I’m going to go in a direction that I don’t usually go in, so John Mayer,” she said.

DeGeneres, 61, pointed out that she “was just texting with [Mayer] yesterday” and “could actually get this hooked up” if Kardashian was interested.

For the final round, the talk show host asked the reality star to choose between Mayer and “smart, charming, adorable” Leonardo DiCaprio. Kardashian finally gave in and decided to end the game in a tie.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December that the Dead & Company member had a flirty encounter with the E! personality at GQ’s Men of the Year party. An eyewitness said Mayer “seemed very into” Kardashian and noted that he said crossing paths with her was “sweet serendipity.” He also suggested that they “meet up again soon,” according to the onlooker.

A source later told Us that although the seven-time Grammy winner was crushing hard on the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum, “he isn’t her type at all.”

Kardashian and Scott Disick dated from 2006 to 2015 and share three children: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. She later romanced model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018, while Disick, 35, has been seeing Sofia Richie since the summer of 2017.

Mayer, for his part, has had several high-profile girlfriend through the years, including Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry.

