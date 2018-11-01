Showing respect. Celebrities and fans gathered together on Wednesday, October 31, to pay tribute to Mac Miller.

John Mayer, Cazzie David and Travis Scott were among many stars to attend the concert dedicated to memorializing Miller’s legacy. The event, titled Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life, took place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as musicians covered the late rapper’s most memorable songs, while including his vocals in the background. Mayer, 41, sang “Small Worlds,” while Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples performed their respective collaborations with Miller, according to USA Today.

Chance the Rapper also honored the “Blue Slide Park” singer. “Mac, thank you for so many different things,” the 25-year-old said while tearing up. “Thank you for the music you made, thank you for the music that you provided other people with, for the opportunities that you provided me with. But overall, for the friendships that you built through your music and through your artistry.”

Scott, 26, meanwhile, remembered Miller and encouraged grieving fans to support one another. “The key word to this whole thing is ‘love.’ I just want everybody to stay strong,” he said. “If you have a friend with you, you should always tell them you love them.”

Attendees were treated to an emotional video montage of Miller dancing and acting silly with friends and family. In addition, there were clips shown of stars including Donald Glover and Jason Sudeikis speaking about the “Dang!” rapper.

The concert comes nearly two months after Miller died at age 26 due to an apparent drug overdose. Fans celebrated his life at a vigil in his hometown of Pittsburgh four days after his death. Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for two years before splitting in May, also shared a heartbreaking message to him after hearing the news.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” the pop star, 25, wrote on Instagram in September. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

Grande moved on with Pete Davidson weeks after announcing her breakup from Miller. Davidson, 25, also ended a two year relationship with David, 24, in May.

The Saturday Night Live star proposed to the Victorious alum in June, but the duo called it quits in October. A source told Us that Miller’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.”

