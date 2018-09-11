Paying their respects. Mac Miller was honored in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, September 11, four days after his death.

Dozens of fans of the late rapper gathered at his beloved childhood hangout spot, Frick Park Blue Slide playground, which his 2011 debut album was named after.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” read Facebook event details for the vigil, hosted by Nightfall Records. “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened. We are welcoming all artists to come and paint, create, draw, live tribute art for this event.”

A Mac Miller Vigil at Blue Slide Park

Nightfall Records also shared videos from the celebration on its Instagram Story showing people standing in silent tribute as artists painted portraits the “Self Care” rapper, who reportedly died from an apparent overdose on Friday, September 7.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family told TMZ in a statement at the time. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for nearly two years before splitting in May, shared a touching black-and-white photo of him on Saturday, September 8. The next day, a source told Us that the “Raindrops” singer, 25, is “absolutely heartbroken” over the loss.

“Her entire family is in shock, too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” said the insider. “He was a huge part of her life and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up.”

