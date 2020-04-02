Lending a helping hand! John Mayer made it possible for a Montana community to get the supplies they need to save lives amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Livingston Enterprise, a publication based in Park County, Montana, reported that the 42-year-old Grammy winner provided a “generous” donation to the Livingston HealthCare Foundation in order to help medical facilities in the area purchase ventilators for patients in need. Whitney Harries, a spokeswoman for the Livingston HealthCare hospital, told the publication on Wednesday, April 1, that Mayer had previously reached out to see how he could help the hospital during this uncertain time.

“We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us,” Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass said upon receiving the “Daughters” singer’s donation.

Mayer has been living part-time in the Park County area since 2012 after selling his homes in both New York and Los Angeles. Shortly after relocating to his Montana ranch, the “Heartbreak Warfare” crooner admitted to CBS News that his new rural life gave him a certain freedom.

“It’s very liberating when you finally realize that it’s impossible to make everyone like you,” Mayer said at the time, explaining the differences between life in the city and in the country. “I wanted everybody to like me.”

Generosity has become contagious among the Hollywood community as the world continues to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Stars like Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez and Ryan Reynolds have all used their platforms to help communities and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a–hole,” the Deadpool actor, 43, tweeted in March. “Blake [Lively] and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 32, echoed her husband’s statement at the time, adding some words of encouragement to those who might be feeling lonely or anxious about the practice of social distancing.

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected,” Lively wrote. “Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”

