Spotted! Jennifer Aniston left a comment on her ex-boyfriend John Mayer’s Instagram Live as he shared a story in tribute to the late Bill Withers.

“For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles — ever,” the “Gravity” singer, 42, said during his Current Mood show on Sunday, April 5. “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful. Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful.”

The last part of Mayer’s quote apparently made the Friends alum, 51, chuckle, as she commented with three crying-laughing emojis.

Naturally, other viewers went wild after seeing Aniston’s Instagram handle pop up. “Omg Jen is here,” one fan commented. Another simply wrote, “Jennifer!!!!!”

The Dead & Company member and the Morning Show star met at an Oscar party in February 2008. They started dating soon after, but broke up that summer.

“He is a wonderful guy. We care about each other,” Aniston told Vogue in December 2008. “It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, ‘We maybe need to do something else,’ but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

The pair rekindled their relationship months after their split, and made a rare public appearance together at the Academy Awards in February 2009. However, they called it quits again the following month.

Mayer came under fire in March 2010 for commenting on Aniston’s age and suggesting that she was stuck in the ‘90s in a controversial interview with Playboy. He also admitted that he slept with “four or five” women while on a break from the actress.

That said, the Grammy winner told the magazine at the time that he would “always be sorry that it didn’t last” with Aniston, adding, “In some ways I wish I could be with her.”

These days, the exes appear to be on good terms again. They were spotted at the same restaurant, the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, in February, although it is unclear if they dined together.

The Golden Globe winner was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Mayer, meanwhile, has dated stars including Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly and Katy Perry.