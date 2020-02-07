Jennifer Aniston can’t shake off her exes lately! The Friends alum was spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles just moments after John Mayer.

The former couple exited the Sunset Tower Hotel separately on Thursday, February 6, in photos published by the Daily Mail. Aniston, 50, looked stylish in a black top, skinny jeans and black boots, while Mayer, 42, rocked a black leather jacket over a dark shirt and pants with white sneakers.

The Morning Show star and the seven-time Grammy winner briefly dated in 2008. They rekindled their romance months later, only to split again in March 2009 after attending the Oscars together.

In the wake of their final breakup, which in part inspired his album Battle Studies, Mayer infamously came under fire for commenting on Aniston’s age.

“I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last,” he told Playboy in 2010 about their relationship. “In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32. … I want to dance. I want to get on an airplane and be like a ninja. I want to be an explorer. I want to be like The Bourne Identity. I don’t want to pet dogs in the kitchen.”

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer went on to suggest that Aniston was stuck in 1998, when Friends was at its height.

“If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent I’ll eat my f–king shoe,” he said at the time. “One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference. The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. … She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction. And I always said, ‘These are the new rules.’”

Mayer also admitted to the magazine at the time that he slept with “four or five” women during his eight-month break from the actress, calling it a “reasonable number.”

Aniston, for her part, called out the Dead & Company member for putting it “out there that he broke up with me,” telling Vogue in 2008, “It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, ‘We maybe need to do something else,’ but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

The Golden Globe winner, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, went on to find love with Justin Theroux. She and the Leftovers alum, 48, wed in 2015, but they separated in 2017. More recently, Aniston and Pitt, 56, drove fans wild in January when they reunited backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Mayer, meanwhile, has also had high-profile relationships with Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly and Katy Perry.