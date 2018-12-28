Grieving the loss of a friendship he never had. John Mayer posted a poignant tribute to late rapper Mac Miller three months after his passing.

Several weeks ago, I was sent an email asking if I wanted to take part in a Mac Miller tribute for a magazine as part of an end-of-year recap,” the “New Light” singer, 41, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “I passed on it, not because I didn’t want to talk more about him, but because I couldn’t; I had shared all the memories I had of him in the brief time of our getting to know one another.”

The musician then reflected on why the death of Miller, a near stranger to him, made him so sad. “I replied to the email and sat in silence for a few minutes. That day, I discovered a new dimension to the sadness of his passing — I wasn’t upset because I knew him well. I was upset because I didn’t,” he wrote.

He concluded: “I wish I had more to tell you about Mac Miller. What I do have to remember him by are a couple of beautiful mental photographs that I’ll keep with me the rest of my life.”

In addition to Mayer, Miller was remembered by a slew of stars following his passing, including ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, from whom he split in May, Halsey, G-Eazy, April Love Geary, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Miller was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley in L.A. on September 7. Us Weekly confirmed in November that the “Self Care” singer died of a mixed drug toxicity of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to his autopsy.

Earlier this month, he was posthumously nominated for his first-ever Grammy.

