John Stamos is sharing how he managed to cope with Full House costar Bob Saget‘s sudden death.The Grandfathered actor, 60, revealed that hearing Saget’s voice via his audiobook helped comfort him in the time after his passing during an appearance on costar Dave Coulier‘s “Full House Rewind” podcast on Friday, July 19.

“Do you remember when his book came out? It was very dirty and weird,” Stamos said. “And so and for whatever reason, the night [Saget] died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort. I don’t know why. I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.” (Saget released Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian in 2014.)

The Fuller House star went on to tell Coulier, 64, that after listening to Saget’s book, he noticed details that he hadn’t before – including an eerie premonition about death.

“One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘Did he say, in his book, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died?’” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No. That couldn’t be.’ And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I’m dying.'”

Saget died in January 2022. He was 65 years old. At the time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death via X.

About a month after his passing, his family released a statement in which they revealed his cause of death.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the Saget family told Us Weekly. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget rose to fame after he was cast as Danny Tanner in Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. He went on to have notable guest roles in several shows, including Entourage and Fuller House, voiced Ted in How I Met Your Mother and hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos for nearly 200 episodes. He also had multiple comedy specials, including 2007’s That Ain’t Right, 2013’s That’s What I’m Talking About and 2017’s Zero to Sixty.