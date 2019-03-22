Have Mercy! John Stamos Rips Pants During Live Performance

Oops! John Stamos had an onstage blunder when he ripped his pants during a live performance with the Beach Boys.

Stamos, 55, joined the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” musicians for a concert at the Majestic Theater in Dallas on Wednesday, March 20, and suffered a wardrobe malfunction almost immediately. The Fuller House star posted pictures of the hilarious mishap on Twitter the following day and wrote, “First time @TOMFORD has ever let me down. Ripped pants five minutes in to [sic] @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas.”

The You actor continued: “I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger –) #Rippers #Beachbums,” referencing his ongoing prank war with Nick Jonas.

The back and forth between the Full House alum and the “Jealous” crooner, 26, began when Stamos wore a vintage Jonas Brothers t-shirt to the 2018 American Music Awards. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star responded in February by rocking a sweatshirt adorned with a picture from the event at an airport. He shared a pic of his ensemble on Instagram and wrote, “It’s your move @johnstamos #jonasbrothers #sucker.”

But the funny battle didn’t stop there! Stamos took things a step further by getting a photo of Nick in the hoodie printed on his pillow. The Grandfathered alum wrote on Instagram earlier this month: “I had the craziest dream last night… #jonasbrothers #sucker.”

The Disney Channel alum then celebrated his band’s comeback single, “Sucker,” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with a blanket that featured Stamos sleeping on his Jonas-printed pillow. Jonas captioned the snapshot: “I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1.”

It seemed that the competition came to an end on March 15 when Stamos posted an Instagram of himself seemingly getting the Kingdom alum’s face tattooed to his arm. “#jobrosforlife,” he joked in the caption.

Jonas has been busy filming the Jumanji sequel in Atlanta and has not yet responded to Stamos’ latest move.

