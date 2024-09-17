Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter, Noa, is already following in her late father’s footsteps.

Noa, who turns 2 later this month, was shown playing floor hockey with her aunt Katie Gaudreau in a video shared via Katie’s Instagram Stories on Monday, September 16.

Katie is the youngest sister of Johnny, a forward with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed by a suspected drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on August 29, the day before Katie was scheduled to get married.

“Noa loves her Aunt Katie 🤍,” reads the caption on the video, which was originally shared by one of Katie’s friends.

Johnny and his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, also shared a 6-month-old son, Johnny. During her emotional eulogy earlier this month — during which she revealed she is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby — Meredith said she is looking forward to introducing their kids to the sport that runs in the family’s blood.

“John, I promise to have baby Johnny on skates soon and to be a dedicated hockey mom that drives any distance to all the tournaments,” Meredith said at the September 9 ceremony, held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish outside Philadelphia. “I’ll wake up early for the games, even if that means baby Johnny shows up in Winnie-the-Pooh pajamas and sleeps on the bench, just like you did.”

Though Meredith spoke optimistically about her kids taking up the game of hockey, she was quick to note that there was “no pressure.”

“Mommy and Daddy will be proud of you no matter where life takes you,” she said.

In announcing her pregnancy, Meredith revealed how “excited” her husband Johnny was to hear the news — even if having a third baby in such a short amount of time wasn’t the plan.

“I was so nervous because this was, again, a total surprise,” Meredith said. “But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car. After the initial excitement sank in, every time he looked at me, he would say, ‘You’re nuts, you know that? Three kids?’”

Meredith continued, “Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five. It doesn’t even sound possible. But I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special, despite these difficult circumstances.”

Madeline Gaudreau, the wife of the late Matthew, also revealed that she is currently pregnant with the couple’s first baby shortly after Matthew’s death.

In her own eulogy, Madeline made special mention of her sister-in-law and the trauma that now tragically links them.

“To Meredith, I’m so sorry that we will forever share this bond,” Madeline said. “The boys could not have picked stronger wives [and] mothers of their children. There is one person in this world that knows the exact feeling I am feeling, and that is you. And for that, I am sorry.”

Madeline continued, “I promise I will always be there for you and the kids. We will honor the lives of our husbands together hand-in-hand, alongside their family and friends.”