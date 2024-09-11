Katie Gaudreau, the youngest sister of Johnny and Mathew Gaudreau, is determined to keep the legacy of her late brothers alive.

Katie shared a collage of childhood photos of herself, Johnny, Matthew and older sister Kristen via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 10. The post was originally shared by Kristen, whose Instagram remains private. Katie added two pink hearts to her repost.

Johnny, a star for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver on August 29 while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Johnny was 31 at the time of his death, while Mattehew was 29.

Both brothers were scheduled to be groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding the day after they were killed. Katie and fiancé Devin have since postponed their ceremony.

Related: Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith Gaudreau’s Relationship Timeline Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, were married for three years before his untimely death. Meredith was Johnny’s No. 1 fan on the ice as he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Last game of the season tonight 🥲. Love our guy so much 💙❤️ ,” she wrote via Instagram […]

Just over a week after Johnny and Matthew’s deaths, Katie shared that she had engraved her brothers’ initials into her silver wedding band.

“Forever with me now. J & M,” Katie wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 7, sharing a photo of her engravement.

Katie and Devin have not yet announced a new wedding date.

In the days following the tragedy, Katie posted multiple times about the tight-knit relationship her entire family shared, including the siblings’ parents, Guy and Jane.

“To know these two was to love these two,” Katie wrote via Instagram on September 2 alongside a family photo from Johnny’s 2021 wedding to wife Meredith. “There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for.”

She continued, “This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline and your babies.”

Related: Matthew Gaudreau and Wife Madeline Gaudreau’s Relationship Timeline Matthew Gaudreau and his wife, Madeline Gaudreau, were together for nearly 15 years — and married three — before his untimely death. “Best 14 years of my life 🤍 I will cherish those years and you for the rest of my life,” Madeline wrote via Instagram in September 2024 days after her husband and his […]

At the brothers’ memorial service on Monday, September 9, Johnny’s wife, Meredith, revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with the couple’s third baby. They shared daughter Noa, 23 months, and son Johnny, six months. After his death, Matthew’s wife Madeline also revealed she is currently pregnant with the couple’s first baby, who will be named Tripp.

In a separate post, Katie reflected back on the moment she found out about Johnny and Matthew being killed.

“Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever,” she wrote via Instagram Friday, September 6. “I remember a week ago being in the hotel sitting with family and texting Devin about how we forgot to practice our dip. To think that was our biggest worry at this moment when in just a split second and a phone call later our lives would forever change.”

Katie added, “Remember to tell your people you love them. I would do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time.”