Katie Gaudreau has recalled the “split second” her life changed forever when she found out her brothers, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, were dead.
Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, lost their lives in a bike collision on Thursday, August 29, just one day before Katie was set to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Devin Joyce. The brothers were set to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.
Katie reflected on the moment she discovered the devastating loss, sharing a poignant post via Instagram on Thursday, September 5.
“That day,” she wrote. “Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life, the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever. I remember a week ago being in the hotel sitting with family and texting Devin about how we forgot to practice our dip. To think that was our biggest worry at this moment when in just a split second and a phone call later our lives would forever change.”
Katie added: “Remember to tell your people you love them. I would do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time.”
Accompanying the post’s caption was a throwback photo of the family during their childhood and a second image with words that bore similarities to Katie’s caption.
“That day,” the words read. “Right in the middle of our life, on an ordinary day, the unthinkable happened. Everything went from ordinary to chaotic and there I stood, in the mess of it all, knowing there will now forever be a before and an after. That day.”
Johnny, who played hockey for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his younger brother, Matthew, died after being struck by a vehicle one day earlier.
The brothers, who played college hockey and in the minor league, were in New Jersey to serve as groomsmen for Katie’s wedding that weekend. The nuptials did not go ahead due to the tragedy.
In a post shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4, Katie said she and her fiancé are confident they’ll feel her late siblings’ support when they eventually reschedule their ceremony.
“When the day comes, they are going to be dancing and celebrating more than anyone,” she shared.
The brothers are survived by their parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, as well as sisters Katie and Kristen.
Johnny left behind his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, and their two children, Noa, 23 months, and Johnny Jr., who was born in February. For his part, Matthew was expecting his first baby with wife Madeline Gaudreau before his passing. Madeline is due in December.