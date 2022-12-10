Baby makes three? Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher opened up about newlywed life with husband Jordan Rodgers — and their hopes to become parents sooner rather than later.

“I loved our life together before as an engaged couple,” Fletcher, 32, told Ok! Magazine in an interview published on Friday, December 9. “But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, 34, who met during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, tied the knot in May in California after having to reschedule their wedding twice due to complications amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star called the nuptials the “best weekend of our lives,” noting that the pair were “so happy” to finally say “I do” after postponing the big day for so long. Now that they’re married, Fletcher said she can feel a shift in their relationship.

“Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different,” she told the outlet on Friday. “It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection.”

The couple, who Fletcher said are both “crazy” busy this time of year, work hard at putting “a priority on our alone time” even with the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

“Thankfully, we are always together when we are in the same place but having those uninterrupted mini date nights together is super important and something we look forward to,” she added. “Whether it’s something small as an evening walk together or cooking our favorite meal at home, making sure we are both fully present is a great way to reconnect after a hectic work week.”

While the twosome may be a happy couple now, the Texas native has been open about the ups and downs she and the sports announcer experienced on their journey down the aisle. In May 2019, Fletcher got candid about the duo’s “tough” first year together after leaving the ABC series engaged — and how the struggles brought them closer in the end.

“We’re in the best place ever, let me tell you,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We’ve been very open about our first year being tough — it wasn’t the easiest. We had definitely some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

Later that year, Rodgers surprised Fletcher by proposing for a second time.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2019, three years after he initially got down on one knee. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

After their original wedding plans got delayed twice, the Fletcher exclusively told Us that the pair were determined to follow through with their wedding “no matter what” the third time around.

“I think it’s just a personal decision. Like [for] some people, it was more important to them to say, ‘Listen, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all this,’” she said. “And for Jordan and I, I feel like time has always been in our favor and we’ve always kind of just taken things at the pace that we were most comfortable and, like, we’ve waited so long.”

Fletcher also shared words of wisdom for any other engaged couples that might be “waiting” to tie the knot, saying, “That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

In July, Rodgers shared that kids were “definitely part of the thought process” when purchasing their new Dallas home ahead of their nuptials.

“We know that this will be our house for the next however many years,” Fletcher told Us. “Obviously it will be our first house that we’re in once we’re married next year. And so kids could have it at any point after that and we definitely have room.”