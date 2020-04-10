Body goals! JoJo gave fans an inside look at her quarantine lifestyle — and showed off her insanely fit body in the process.

“My mom is sharing this bathroom with me now that we’re quarantining together – don’t you dare judge how messy it is. she loves to keep mad s–t on counter tops 🙃,” the 20-year-old Aquamarine star captioned a revealing mirror selfie on Thursday, April 9. “Now here I am being a lil thotty for da gram.”

The “Too Little Too Late” singer posed in a barely there crop top and underwear bottoms, showing off her toned stomach in the all-natural photo. Friends and fans sounded off in the comments, sending fire emojis and applauding the RV star’s body positive post.

JoJo’s appreciation for her curves comes shortly after she opened up about being placed on an extremely strict diet as a child star, reducing her calorie intake to 25 percent of what’s considered healthy.

“When I was 18 I remember being sat down in the Blackground [Records] office and the president of the label being like, ‘We just want you to look as healthy as possible,'” the “Demonstrate” singer revealed to Uproxx in February. “And I was like, ‘I’m actually the picture of health. I look like a healthy girl who eats and is active. I don’t think this is about my health. I think that you want me to be really skinny.’ … I ended up working with a nutritionist who had me on a 500-calorie diet a day. I was taking these injections that make you have no appetite.”

JoJo continued, reflecting on the impact that her rigorous diet had on her self-image and eventually led her to abuse drugs and alcohol: “I was like, ‘Let me see how thin I could become because maybe then they will put out an album. Maybe I’m so disgusting that nobody wants to see me in the video and they can’t even look at me.’ That’s really what I thought.”

Following her vulnerable interview, JoJo has used her platform to make sure her fans are taking precautions for the health and safety of others during the coronavirus outbreak. In March, she posted a quarantine-inspired version of her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” that instantly went viral.

“I never thought corona could be such a nasty b–ch but now that she’s here, boy all I want is for you to use common sense,” she sang, giving herself a makeshift beat on her dining room table. “Stay in, right now, do it for humanity / I’m deadass about that, but we will survive.”