We all love a good bromance, and this one is super good. Jonah Hill and Michael Cera — who costarred in the 2007 comedy Superbad — reunited in New York City on Thursday, April 5.

The pals have remained close friends since their time together in the film cowritten by Seth Rogen, in which they played out-of-place high-school seniors who finally got their shot at making their mark on the party scene before graduation.

Hill, 34, wore a green beanie and a checkered trenchcoat that covered up his casual ensemble of blue jeans and a tie-dyed shirt while he puffed on a cigarette. Meanwhile, Cera, 29, wore sunglasses, an orange winter hat and oversized khaki-colored coat as he chatted up his old pal on the streets of Tribeca.

Hill played the character of Seth while Cera worked his quirkiness as Evan in the funny flick, which also starred comedians Rogen, 35, and Bill Hader. In the 11 years since filming, Hill and Cera have graced the big screen together in the 2013 comedy This Is the End, in which Rogen also starred.

The hilarious duo were also voiceover characters in the 2016 animated film Sausage Party, and again the following year in The Batman Lego Movie.

And movies aren’t the only things they’ve added to their lives since Superbad. As previously reported, Cera tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nadine, earlier this year. He was first spotted rocking his wedding band (wearing the same jacket and hat combo as his outing with Hill) in March.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that Hill is dating a woman named Erin Galpern, who he was first spotted with in September 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!