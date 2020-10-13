Not meant to be. Jonah Hill and fiancée Gianna Santos have called it quits one year after getting engaged, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Superbad star, 36, and the content manager, 31, were first linked in August 2018 after they were spotted strolling through New York City together. Us confirmed in September 2019 that the pair had gotten engaged. A source tells Us that the couple split about six weeks ago. “The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship,” the source adds.

Four months after news of his engagement made headlines, Hill’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, gushed over her brother’s big step.

“Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” the Booksmart actress, 27, told Us and other reporters at a pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills in January.

Before his engagement to Santos, the Moneyball star dated Erin Galpern. Us broke the news of their relationship in February 2018, seven years after Hill split from longtime girlfriend Jordan Klein, whom he met while in high school. The 21 Jump Street actor has also been linked to actress Isabelle McNally and dietician Brooke Glazer, and briefly dated Dustin Hoffman‘s daughter Ali before calling it quits in September 2012.

News of Hill’s split from Santos comes days after he showed off his impressive slimdown, looking nearly unrecognizable in an Instagram photo. The Mid90s director has spoken openly about his weight loss in the past, and in October 2018, detailed his longtime journey to self-acceptance during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves — I call it, like, a snapshot, let’s say, at some point in your life, of the person you are,” he said at the time. “You’re trying to kind of hide from the world or makes you feel a certain way, and even if you get success or you grow up or you become good-looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing you kind of carry some part of that with you. So for me, it’s definitely being, like, this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

The Maniac star acknowledged that his appearance impacted the way people perceived him, adding, “I came up in goofy comedies and [as] this kind of like curly-haired, overweight kid, and everyone had their own opinion on what I should be, how they could speak to me, how they could treat me. … I’m under construction like we all are, you know what I mean? We’re all just trying to figure it out.”