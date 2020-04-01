The more the merrier! Sharon Feldstein, mother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, is anxious to add to her ever-growing family.

The costume designer and her longtime friend Patsy Noah (mom of Adam Levine) are so passionate about the children in their lives that they founded YourMomCares, an organization that helps to fund powerful solutions for mental wellness challenges faced by young people. While the inseparable duo is fighting to better the lives of kids across the country, they’re also focusing on helping their own families be happier and healthier — and wouldn’t be upset if that meant expanding their family trees even further.

“Hell to the yes,” Sharon tells Us Weekly exclusively about the notion of having more grandchildren. The advocate’s eldest son, Jordan Feldstein, welcomed two sons with ex-wife Dana Feldstein before he passed away from a heart attack in December 2017. The Maroon 5 manager was 40 years old.

“I want to be the little old lady who lived in the shoe who had so many grandchildren she didn’t know what to do,” Sharon adds. “And my kids love babies so fingers crossed.”

While promoting the new partnership between YourMomCares and the Children’s Health Fund, Sharon gushed over the support she’s received from her family as she and her best friend work to ensure that families get the care and resources they need during the coronavirus crisis.

“They have been incredibly supportive,” she tells Us. “I’m very, very grateful to have such wonderful children.”

Noah, for her part, admits that she will always “cherish” the help of her daughter-in-law Behati Prinsloo, who is “extremely passionate” about a handful of different causes. The model, 31, married the Maroon 5 singer, 41, in July 2014 and the couple later welcomed daughters Dusty, 3, and Gio, 2. Speculation that the pair might have a third little one on the way spread across social media in March when one of their daughters accidentally shared an Instagram post that vaguely resembled an ultrasound.

“That was just silly!” Noah tells Us of the faux-pregnancy fiasco.

To support the YourMomCares and Children’s Health Fund partnership, donate online or text “kidsgetit2” to 44-321.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe