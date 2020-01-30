Jonah Hill Shares Emotional Memory About Late Brother and Kobe Bryant

A time for reflection. Jonah Hill shared an emotional memory about his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, and the late Kobe Bryant days after the NBA legend’s untimely passing.

“This picture became a funny internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I’d see memes of it. I used to love ‘on purpose, very awkward photos’ whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets. Ah, your early 20s,” the 36-year-old actor began on Wednesday, January 29, alongside a photo of Hill sitting in front of Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers bench. “It’s a dumb bit but I really liked it at the time. I hesitate to post this as it’s usually connected to humor.”

The photo, however, “represents a LOT more” for Hill than a viral internet moment.

“I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us,” he wrote. “So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero.”

Hill’s brother died in December 2017 after suffering a heart attack. The Maroon 5 manager was 40 years old. Bryant, meanwhile, was one of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 27. The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, whom he shared with wife Vanessa Bryant, also died in the tragic accident.

In addition to being one of Hill’s “favorite memories ever,” the comedian revealed that the game is also his best memory with his brother.

“I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy,” he explained. “It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn’t make them any less beautiful. I’ve been thinking a lot about saying Rest In Peace and what that means. But I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there. Working hard and getting s—t done. Cuz that’s what they do.”

Hill concluded: “All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned. ❤️”

Back in July 2009, the 21 Jump Street star gushed about his encounter with Kobe on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“My agent has these awesome seats that are right next to the bench … I get to sit there like four or five times a year. It’s the most amazing thing forever and I feel so fortunate because I’m a lifelong Lakers fan and I’ve never had awesome seats like that before,” Hill said at the time. “I think I got carried away a little bit because Kobe Bryant talked to me and he was like, ‘I love your movies,’ and he started quoting Superbad and stuff. It was mind blowing for me.”

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa, 37, and the couple’s three other daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.