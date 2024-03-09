Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page will always be the talk of the Ton if you ask Us.

Bailey and Page, both 35, had an impromptu Bridgerton reunion across the pond in Los Angeles at CAA’s pre-Oscar party on Friday, March 8. The two actors cheesed for a photo inside the bash, which was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Bailey sported a black cardigan over a white T-shirt as he threw an arm around Page, who looked dapper in a black blazer and matching slacks. Page completed his look with a delicate silver chain.

While both Bailey and Page have been working actors for years, their careers skyrocketed in 2020 when they landed roles on Netflix’s Bridgerton. The steamy drama, based on Julia Quinn’s regency romance novels of the same name, follows the Bridgerton family during the marriage mart in London. Season 1 focused on fourth sibling Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) during her debut in British high society as she enters a fake-dating romance with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Page).

While Daphne and Simon found their happily ever after on the screen, Page opted not to return for season 2 of the Shondaland hit.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he told Variety in April 2021. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Much like the Bridgerton books, each TV season highlights a different Bridgerton sibling. Season 2 was Anthony Bridgerton’s (Bailey) chance to find love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) with season 3 passing the torch to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

“Spice will be absolutely in evidence in many ways,” Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, exclusively teased to Us Weekly in February. “So that’ll be fun and interesting for those people who particularly enjoy that.”

According to Andoh, 61, season 3 will also give fans insight into how her character “understands what’s going on with Penelope because of her own experience.

“That thing of being the kind of looked-over woman. The woman who, in Penelope’s case, she’s never going to marry,” Andoh said, comparing Penelope’s spinsterhood to Lady Danbury’s widowhood. “I think for me, season 3, having the knowledge of young Lady Danbury [in the Queen Charlotte prequel], how she got to be here, how she’s managed to stay in the game and make her way through the world, I think that will enrich the experience of watching season 3.”

Bridgerton was renewed for its third and fourth seasons in 2021. It is currently unknown which Bridgerton sibling will take the lead in season 4, as the show has deviated from the order of Quinn’s novels, with some fans seem convinced it will focus on Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

The first half of Bridgerton season 3 premieres Thursday, May 16 on Netflix, with a second batch of episodes dropping Thursday, June 13.