Jonathan Cheban takes his obsession with food very seriously — so seriously that he wants to legally change his name to “Foodgod.”

Kim Kardashian West’s best friend talked to Page Six about why he wants to make the name switch.

“Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or ‘BFF,’” he told the publication Monday, November 6.

Cheban’s Instagram, which has the handle “Foodgod,” is filled with pictures and videos of food from all over the world. His most recent post is of the signature dessert at The Choc Pot in Australia.

“Afternoon craving..that’s all,” Cheban, 43, captioned the photo of a chocolate pudding based dessert.

Cheban talked about being the “Foodgod” on the November 5 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even got a “Foodgod” tattoo. The BFF duo, along with Khloé Kardashian, also enjoyed two different types of New York City pizza after Kim decided she was going to start a new diet and needed one last cheat meal.

“I’m not gonna compete and be a body builder, I just want a good body,” Kim explained to a less-than thrilled Cheban. “Not happy about. Like come on,” he said. “I can’t just let you go. I need closure. Before you start with this lifestyle thing that you’re doing, we need to go on a fun Foodgod adventure binge for the day.”

Cheban recently attended the Casamigo Annual Halloween Party with the Selfish author dressed as Sonny and Cher.

