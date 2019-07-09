Jordyn Woods Wishes ‘Best Friend’ Jaden Smith a Happy 21st Birthday

Jordyn Woods toasted to her pal Jaden Smith as the actor and rapper turned 21 on Monday, July 8.

“Honestly @c.syresmith is probably one of the realest people in life,” Jordyn, also 21, wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos of the two of them. “We must’ve traveled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here’s to the tequila shots we’ll be taking later.”

The pair have known each other for years. Her father, the late John Woods, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which starred Jaden’s dad, Will Smith. Plus, Trey Smith, Jaden’s older brother, was close friends with Jordyn’s brother Josh.

The Smith family also supported Kylie Jenner’s former best friend amid her and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, after she was caught kissing the NBA star at a party in February while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden’s mother and Will’s wife, hosted Jordyn on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, and unfollowed members of the Kardashian family on social media. Will, meanwhile, reassured Jordyn over FaceTime. “You’ll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported and I got you and we got you,” Will told her.

Will and Jada also posted their own Instagram tributes to Jaden earlier on Monday. “Jaden is 21 today!!” the Aladdin actor, 50, wrote in the caption to a montage of family photos. “Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?”

“When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love,” the Gotham alum, 47, raved in her post alongside a different clip. “You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden.”

