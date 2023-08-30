Former Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz is shedding light on her relationship with Josh Seiter — and alleging that he actually faked his death.

The Bachelorette alum claimed his social media was hacked earlier this week after a statement posted on his Instagram account claimed that he died.

“Finding out supposedly my ex died, he’s dead on a Monday and alive on a Tuesday, I don’t have the words. I’m baffled. I’m angry. I’m happy he’s alive, I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me,” Hillz — real name Monica Dejesus-Anaya — told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, August 29. “Being involved and being a trans woman of color, speaking about certain situations, not letting men use us for our glamour and spotlight, and here’s this guy doing all of this stuff. It makes me look like I’m involved and that I’m crazy.”

Hillz, 38, said there’s “no way in hell” that his social media was hacked.

“I got my page hacked, it took me months to get my damn Instagram back,” she recalled. “I was devastated.”

Hillz and Seiter, 36, announced their relationship following their “second date” in a since-deleted Instagram post on August 13.

“That weekend was his birthday, I took him to a magic show in my neighborhood for my birthday,” she shared. “That night we made it official and let everybody know on social media that we were dating.”

Per Hillz, he broke up with her on August 22 following an “argument” about his “communication skills” — or lack thereof.

“I’m his girlfriend now, we rarely speak unless we’re going to go on a date, I say all of this to say, maybe he is using me for clout. We were going back and forth in text messages,” Hillz shared, noting that she still wanted to “give it a chance.”

However, Seiter shared in alleged texts to Hillz that his “life is in shambles” after his grandpa apparently died. So, he asked if they could “remain friends” instead.

Hillz, for her part, noted that she was “so happy to get out” of that relationship because “it was the most roller-coaster relationship I’ve ever had” and occurred over a three-week period.

“He was up, down, inside out, that’s why when I heard that he passed away, I didn’t want to believe it, but in a sense I’m like, he’s not really all up there,” she added. “He’s not, and I sensed that. I suffer from mental issues, but I take medication and I see a therapist, but he doesn’t do that kind of stuff.”

Hillz shared that the “sick motherf—ker” should be held accountable.

“I’m questioning everything about this whole situation,” she concluded.

On Monday, August 28, a statement was shared on Seiter’s Instagram account that falsely announced his death. The since-deleted message appeared to be written by his family. The following day, he uploaded a video, revealing that he’s “alive and well” claiming that his account had been hacked.

Seiter denied faking his death in response to Hillz’s claims.

“Those are all ridiculous accusations made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time,” he said in a statement to EW. “As a mental health advocate, issues of suicide are very sensitive for me. To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening. I have dedicated the last 8 years of my life blogging and raising awareness about mental health, and I will continue to do so. Regardless of what my detractors have to say.”