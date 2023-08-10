Lil Tay is breaking her silence after a statement uploaded to her Instagram account claimed she died.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours,” she told TMZ on Thursday, August 10. “All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Lil Tay slammed the “jarring misinformation” that originated online, adding, “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.'”

The rapper’s clarification comes one day after an announcement — seemingly shared on behalf of her family — went up on her Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” read the statement on Wednesday, August 9. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The post alleged that “the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing” were still under investigation. The Instagram post has since been deleted.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss,” the since-deleted post concluded. “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Us Weekly subsequently received a response from the email address listed in Lil Tay’s Instagram bio. “With profound regret, we confirm the accuracy of the statement,” the comment read.

Before Lil Tay addressed the confusion, her former manager questioned the legitimacy of the death announcement.

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” Harry Tsang told Insider in a statement on Wednesday. “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.”

Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, meanwhile, declined to comment on the situation, telling the New York Post on Wednesday, “Yeah, you have the right person, but I don’t have any comment right now. I’m not able to give you any comment right now. I’m sorry — I can’t.”

In 2021, Lil Tay’s brother, Jason Tian, accused their father of abusing his sister. Hope subsequently denied the allegations and said he wasn’t happy with his daughter’s social media career.