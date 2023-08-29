The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter revealed that he is alive after a statement shared on his Instagram account claimed that he died.

“Hey guys as you can see, I am alive and well,” Seiter, 36, said in an Instagram video uploaded on Tuesday, August 29. “My account was hacked for the last 24 hours. I had been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts. I am sorry for the pain they caused when they made that post.”

Seiter also noted that he had just received access to his account and planned on working with his team to “identify” who was behind the incident. He added that he would share updates as he learned more about the situation.

On Monday, August 28, a statement was uploaded to Seiter’s page that falsely announced his death. The message — which has since been deleted — was written as if it was created by his family.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The message continued: “Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

The note ended with the number to contact for mental health support. Over the years, Seiter has been candid about his mental health journey as he battles with anxiety, bipolar disorder and more.

“I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor,” Seiter wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

A few days before the incident, Seiter posted a selfie that showed him smiling via Instagram. He captioned the snap, “surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Seiter was best known for his brief appearance on The Bachelorette in 2015 as one of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s potential suitors. However, he and Bristowe, 38, did not form a connection and he was eliminated in week one. Following his time on the reality series, Seiter created an OnlyFans page.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.