While Joshua Hall‘s move out of his and Christina Hall’s Orange County residence recently made headlines, it was his car that caught the eye of Back to the Future fans.

Joshua, 43, was spotted moving his belongings into a DeLorean car, the same model that was used in the iconic 1985 film and its two sequels for protagonists Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to travel backward and forward in time.

“I am the biggest Back to the Future fan ever,” Joshua exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I love that car and movie. I watch the movies at least once a month.”

An insider exclusively shares that Joshua bought the vehicle with gull-wing doors at an auction around 2021. The source adds that the car was built by Video Bob, who Joshua had been following for years.

“He’s one of three official builders,” the insider explains. “When Josh saw it on auction, he had to get it.”

The source adds that DeLorean is still in business. “He went there for servicing,” the insider notes, adding that Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis himself certified Joshua’s vehicle is a replica of the one seen in the film.

Us broke the news on Monday, August 5, that Joshua moved out of his Newport Beach, California, home that he shared with Christina, 41.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward,” a source familiar with the matter exclusively told Us. “He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property.”

Despite being in the public eye thanks to HGTV, Joshua “never wanted to be famous,” the source noted. “This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it,” the insider added.

Per the source, the Christina on the Coast star knew Josh was flying to California for divorce-related matters and was aware he would be coming to their home on Friday, August 2. She had proposed the date as one for Joshua to go to their residence. All details were discussed and agreed to in advance, the insider noted.

The move-out came shortly after Joshua broke his silence on their divorce. “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” Joshua wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

Joshua shared a selfie with his dog alongside the message. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” he wrote. “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

The pair, who tied the knot in April 2022, both filed for divorce last month. While Christina listed their date of separation as July 7, Joshua’s court documents have the split date marked as July 8.