Joshua Hall is starting his next chapter amid his divorce from Christina Hall.

“Josh is sad that the marriage ended this way, but he’s excited to move forward,” a source familiar with the matter exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He voluntarily moved his belongings from his and Christina’s jointly owned property” in Newport Beach, California, the source says.

The insider notes that, despite his HGTV stardom, Joshua, 43, “never wanted to be famous.” The source adds, “This was always for Christina, and he’s happy to go back to living life as he wanted to live it.”

According to the insider, Christina knew Josh was flying to California for divorce-related matters. The source adds that the Christina on the Coast star was aware he would be coming to their home on Friday, August 2, which she had proposed as one of the dates for Joshua to go to their residence. All details were discussed and agreed to in advance, the insider notes.

Related: Christina and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

The update in their living accommodations comes shortly after Joshua broke his silence on their divorce. In the message, Joshua referenced his desire to keep his life out of the public eye.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” Joshua wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

Alongside the note, Joshua shared a selfie with his dog. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” he wrote. “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Joshua and Christina, 41, both filed for divorce last month. Christina filed to dissolve their marriage first, listing their date of separation as July 7. Joshua’s court documents, however, have the split date marked as July 8.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

A source exclusively told Us on Saturday, August 3, that Christina and Joshua “haven’t even started negotiations” regarding their divorce. Per Josh’s court docs, he wants to divide assets 50/50, which includes their Newport Beach home and rights to Christina’s HGTV series.

Christina, for her part, recently expressed her feelings about his legal demands. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote via Instagram Story last month. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, claimed that “divorces do not happen overnight.” She added, “There is always a breaking point.”

A separate insider exclusively told Us on Saturday that Christina and her legal team offered Joshua a “seven-figure-plus settlement” which he allegedly declined. “His attorney said it was too low,” the source told Us.