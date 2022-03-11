Showing his support! Christina Haack‘s fiancé, Joshua Hall, had some sweet words for the reality star after she announced that Flip or Flop, her long-running HGTV show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, is coming to an end next week after 10 seasons.

“You’re such an amazing woman who has inspired and will continue to inspire people everywhere,” the realtor, 41, commented on the reality star’s Instagram announcement on Thursday, March 10. “I haven’t been around for the whole ride, but from what I’ve been apart [sic] of so far, it’s no doubt I got the best version of you! Onward and upward my love.”

The HGTV personality, 38, replied to her husband-to-be with a hopeful message. “The best is yet to come my love,” she wrote, adding a lock and key emoji.

Haack and El Moussa, 41, were married from April 2009 to January 2018 and share two kids together: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. (The Christina on the Coast star was also married to Ant Anstead — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson — from December 2018 to June 2021, though they called it quits in September 2020.)

Flip or Flop debuted in 2013, and despite Haack and El Moussa’s split and subsequent divorce, the former couple chose to continue working together on the series for years after — a decision that once caused an “incident” on set, the father of two admitted in September 2021.

“As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened,” El Moussa told E!’s Daily Pop at the time. “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

The exes only had kind words to say about the ending of their show, each thanking their fans in separate messages. “It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!” she wrote via Instagram.

As for her relationship with Hall, the pair met briefly at a real estate conference “a few years” before they reconnected and began dating in spring 2021, a source told Us Weekly that July. Several months later, in September 2021, the Austin-based real estate agent popped the question to the California native — a moment that drew criticism from fans who felt that the HGTV personality was moving on too quickly after her divorce from Anstead.

The Wellness Remodel author has addressed the backlash multiple times via social media. “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022.

