Joshua Jackson is set to star on the big screen in the next Karate Kid chapter.

And the actor, 45, has revealed his daughter was behind the decision to take on his first feature film role in almost 10 years.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to make the movie is that it’ll be the first thing in a very, very long time that I can potentially watch with my daughter,” the Dawson’s Creek star told Entertainment Tonight on the Disney Upfront red carpet on Tuesday, May 15.

Jackson, who shares daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, 4, with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, will be seen in the 2025 film alongside Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff in addition to the franchise’s ongoing stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

The actor split from Turner-Smith, 37, in October 2023 after almost four years of marriage.

He has rarely spoken publicly about his daughter, however he did discuss his evolution as a father and briefly touched on the child’s personality in 2022.

“The work [of being a parent] is constant because she’s constantly a new version of herself,” Jackson told People at the time. “So I think [you have to be] open to the fact that you have to rediscover your child all the time. But the greatest piece of it right now is she’s so hyper-verbal, and she’s very, very opinionated. And I’m just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her.”

Jackson is currently dating Lupita Nyong’o and recently spoiled the actress, 41, during her birthday in Mexico.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on March 5, “Lupita is so happy she’s spending her birthday with Joshua and he’s treating her like a total princess. He’s surprised her with a spa day at the resort and romantic dinners. He’s pulling out all the stops because he wants to make her feel really special.”

Us confirmed the couple’s romance in December 2023.

Jackson split from Turner-Smith after each parties cited “irreconcilable difference” as the reason behind their breakup. They requested that they share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.