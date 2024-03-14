Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o found each other after heartbreak.

In October 2023, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage. That same month, Nyong’o revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela split after dating for less than a year.

One day before going public with her breakup, Nyong’o was spotted with Jackson and a group of friends attending a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. After news broke of the duo’s outing, Turner-Smith raised eyebrows when she shared a cryptic quote on her social media.

“An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does. A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them,” the upload read. “Each day you get to decide which one you will be.”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Jackson and Nyong’o were an item. In February 2024, Nyong’o opened up about her decision to keep her romance private.

“That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way,” she said to Net-a-Porter. “Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it.”

Keep scrolling to see Jackson and Nyong’o’s relationship timeline:

April 2018

Years before sparking a romantic connection, the pair first crossed paths when they attended a performance of the Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God at Studio 54 Theatre.

October 2023

Nyong’o and Jackson were spotted at Monáe’s concert the same month that their respective breakups made headlines.

December 2023

Us confirmed that Jackson and Nyong’o were officially an item.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”

The insider added that the couple had only been seeing each other for a short period of time.

“Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship,” the source explained. “Things are very new but going really well so far.”

That same month, the actors were spotted packing on the PDA while on a romantic getaway to Joshua Tree, California.

March 2024

The twosome jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to celebrate Nyong’o’s 41st birthday. They were spotted smooching on the beach, per photos obtained by E! News.

“Lupita is so happy she’s spending her birthday with Joshua, and he’s treating her like a total princess,” a source told Us of the duo’s vacation plans. “He surprised her with a spa day at the resort and romantic dinners. He’s pulling out all the stops because he wants to make her feel really special.”

The insider added that Jackson wanted to treat Nyong’o like a “total princess” and make her feel “special.”

“They have a lot in common and are really supportive of each other,” the source noted. “He likes her sense of adventure and thinks she’s so talented.”