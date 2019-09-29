



So sweet! Josie Canseco revealed how grateful she is to have boyfriend Brody Jenner in an Instagram picture posted on Saturday, September 28.

“Lucky me,” the 22-year-old model captioned a photo of herself kissing the Hills: New Beginnings star, 36.

Jenner commented on the post with nerd and heart emojis.

The couple was first linked in August when the reality TV star and the former Playmate of the Month were spotted out together in West Hollywood. They made their relationship Instagram official on September 13 by posting photos of a horseback riding excursion from their vacation in Montana.

“I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city,” Jenner captioned a photo of the duo riding horseback along with a cowboy emoji.

She then posted her own photo of her and Jenner kissing and holding hands on horseback.

“Thank you,” Canseco captioned the photo along with a heart emoji.

Canseco is also mom-approved. Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the couple is a good match because they “like the same things.”

“She’s very outdoorsy,” the Hee Haw actress told Us. “Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue. So, you know, that’s important. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Jenner split from Kaitlynn Carter in August, one year after the former couple held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. The blogger, 31, also moved on with her romance with Miley Cyrus. However, Us confirmed on September 21 that the short-lived relationship had ended.

