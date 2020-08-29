Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Spotted at Lunch Together Amid Divorce

Julianne Hough and her estranged husband, Brooks Laich, were spotted having lunch together in L.A. three months after their split.

In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen catching up at Porta Via Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, August 26.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge, 32, wore a white lace-up tank, striped, wide-leg pants and sandals, while the retired NHL player, 37, donned a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and flip-flops for their lunch date.

The pair sat at a table outside as they chatted for an hour, with Hough smiling at one point during their meal. They also took a stroll through the Palisades Village shopping center.

The show of togetherness came weeks after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former America’s Got Talent judge is “still hoping for a reconciliation” with Laich, but “knows their relationship will have to change.”

Hough and the “How Men Think” podcast host, who wed in July 2017, announced their separation in May after months of speculation about their marriage and after Hough was spotted out in L.A. with Westworld alum Ben Barnes in April.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.”

The former couple, who had been quarantining separately before their split, subsequently exchanged flirty messages on social media and even hung out on Hough’s birthday in July, but a source told Us that the Grease Live! star was “not in a good place” amid the breakup.

A source told Us last month that despite the get-together Hough and her husband “haven’t been speaking much directly to one another” as they “are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship,” with things “up in the air with them.” But a second source told Us that “Julianne fully does want him back.”