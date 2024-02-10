Julianne Hough will no longer participate in the 2024 Dancing With the Stars live tour.

“I’ve been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS Tour cast for select dates; however, due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up,” Hough, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story statement shared via the tour’s official page on Friday, February 9. “I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates.”

She continued: “I love our DWTS community and I’m devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss.”

Hough, a two-time mirrorball champion, was initially slated to slip back on her dance shoes for a limited number of dates on the new tour. (She has not revealed what production altered its filming schedule.)

The DWTS 2024 live show began in Richmond, Virginia, on January 11, hosted by pro Emma Slater. The show’s roster of participants includes Alan Bersten, Alexis Warr, Artem Chigvinstev, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold and Pasha Pashkov. Married couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy also joined the tour for its January and early February dates.

DWTS season 32 champ Xochitl Gomez and fellow contestants Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey will also perform during select performances.

Hough returned to DWTS season 32 in 2023, joining Alfonso Ribeiro as a host.

“The friendships that are made here are lifelong. It feels like it’s just gonna be, like, a peek into our friendship and our lives,” Hough gushed to Variety in August 2023. “With this season specifically, we are all so close. We’ve been friends for over 10 years.”

She continued at the time, “It feels kind of nostalgic, like, the band is back together. It feels like we’re in the older seasons of Dancing with the Stars, with the wisdom and the knowledge of all the years of experience, but with the sense of nostalgia and home from the earlier seasons.”

Hough replaced Tyra Banks as host, who approved of the casting switch.

“The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge,” Banks, 50 exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”