Rylee Arnold gave fans what they wanted — a Dancing With the Stars Tour bus reveal.

Arnold, 18, shared what life is like on the road via a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 17. Arnold kicked off the clip by showing the bus driver’s seat and explained the pros kept most of their luggage in a storage space beneath the vehicle.

“Then we’ve got our living space,” she said while panning to the room, which featured a hardwood floor, a leather couch and a kitchenette complete with a sink, coffee maker and toaster. Elsewhere in the video, Arnold showed the mini fridge and microwave on deck.

Next, Arnold gave fans a glimpse of the DWTS pros’ dining area, which had a small table with attached cup holders and two booth style seats. She moved fans to a small bathroom next before sharing her sleeping area.

Toward the back of the bus, there are eight bunks set up for the cast. Arnold then zoomed in on hers, which she decorated with a white comforter, a fuzzy green blanket and a peachy silk pillowcase. All the beds were complete with a curtain for privacy.

“This is the very back,” Arnold said while showing the room that celebrity guests sleep in. “There are no celebs on our bus right now, so we’ve got bags … we call this the junk bunk,” she explained, adding that the dancers clean the room out whenever a celebrity guest from the most recent season joins the tour.

Arnold concluded the video by blowing a kiss to the camera. “Much requested tour bus tour 😘🥰🤭,” she captioned the post. Sister Lindsay Arnold, who danced on the show from 2013 through 2020, pointed out that she and Rylee chose the same bunk.

“Omg that was my same bunk spot on my last tour 🥰 good choice,” she commented. Lindsay, 30, served as a pro during season 16 of the show before performing as a troupe member. Two years later, in 2015, she returned as a pro and later won season 25 of DWTS in 2017 with actor Jordan Fisher. She continued as a pro until season 29 when she got pregnant with daughter Sage, now 3, whom she shares with husband Sam Cusick. The couple also welcomed daughter June in May 2023.

Rylee recently concluded her first season as a pro in December 2023. For season 32, she was partnered with Harry Jowsey. The duo made it to week 9 of the show before getting eliminated. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy went on to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

She’s currently touring with other pros including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater. Chmerkovskiy, 37, is expected to join the tour this month.