Rylee Arnold’s parents are big fans of Harry Jowsey.

The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro revealed what her family members thought about Jowsey, 26, during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of “The Weekly Trash” podcast hosted by Josie Van Dyke.

“My parents actually love him,” Arnold gushed, noting that her mom and dad “didn’t know what to expect” before meeting the Too Hot to Handle alum, who has also made a name for himself on the NSFW platform OnlyFans. “As soon as they heard about how he treated me and how kind he was to me and when they actually met him they were like, ‘Oh, we love Harry.’”

She continued: “He’s so awesome. Genuinely, he’s such a good person and probably the funniest person you’ll ever meet. He’s treated me so well and has been such a gentleman, so they didn’t feel any way about [his career on OnlyFans] the second they met him.”

Arnold later giggled while admitting she doesn’t know whether she would ever date Jowsey, but she hinted her parents would “probably” approve of the potential romance. “They love Harry,” she reiterated.

“He came [to my family’s Thanksgiving],” Arnold shared. “It was so cute, he was so cute with all my nieces and nephew and my family loves him. He met everyone. It was really fun.”

When asked whether she’s still in touch with Jowsey now that Dancing With the Stars is over, she revealed, “We talk all the time. We’re gonna see each other next week. He’s gonna be back in L.A. and so am I … I miss him.”

Arnold and Jowsey were partners during season 32 of DWTS, which began in September. Throughout the season, fans quickly caught on to their chemistry. Dating rumors continued to swirl as the pair spent more time together outside of the ballroom. Although both of them have denied being anything more than friends, they’ve frequently gushed about their bond.

“She’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat,” Jowsey told Us Weekly after a live DWTS performance in October, noting, “She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, meanwhile, called Jowsey the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”

After the show wrapped, Jowsey explained his decision to give Arnold a $14,600 Van Cleef bracelet featuring diamonds and a gold chain.

“I wanna get Rylee a gift because she put up with me for two months and she taught me how to dance,” he said during an episode of “Bru on the Radio.” He continued, “I was like ‘Damn, I’m really grateful and I wanna have a little trophy of her own to look at and remember the time.’”

Arnold praised the jewelry in a November “Get Ready With Me” TikTok video. “You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” she said while holding the wristlet to the camera. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. I’m the luckiest girl ever. Wow. It’s so cute.”