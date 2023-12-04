Rylee Arnold got revenge on Harry Jowsey in the most hilarious way possible.

Arnold, 18, took to TikTok on Saturday, December 2, to expose old photos from Jowsey’s Instagram account. “You know what time it is? Payback time,” she said before laughing at his old selfies.

The Dancing With the Stars pro first showed fans a pic of Jowsey, 26, from 2016 with shoulder-length hair that was swept to the side of his head. “No words for this one,” she said while cracking up.

Next, she pulled up a 2018 shot of Jowsey dramatically gazing into the camera while posing on a bench. “I love this one because it shows he likes the jungle,” Arnold teased. “Because the jungle has benches and fake grass. He’s a jungle boy.”

Related: Harry Jowsey and ‘DWTS’ Partner Rylee Arnold’s Quotes About Their Bond Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, have sparked dating speculation due to their chemistry on the reality competition series. Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold — a fellow DWTS pro who stepped back from the show in 2021 to focus on her family — pointed out that […]

Arnold also mocked selfies from 2014 and called Jowsey “gorgeous” in them.

“This was so much fun it was about time I got @Harry Jowsey back 😂😂😂😂,” she captioned the post.

Jowsey was quick to comment on the social media video. “RYLEE,” he wrote as his DWTS partner replied with more laughing emojis.

Arnold’s video came days after Jowsey shared his own TikTok video that showed him cracking up at old photos of her. “My favorite thing about Rylee is her digital footprint,” he said in his November 30 clip. “I may have just found her old Instagram account.”

@ryleearnold This was so much fun it was about time i got @Harry Jowsey back 😂😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – Rylee Arnold

In the video, Jowsey laughed at toothless pics of Arnold from 2012, images of her trying on wigs and more selfies.

Last month, Jowsey also exposed Arnold’s fan page for Noah Beck. In a clip from 2020, she posted multiple shirtless photos of the influencer to David Guetta’s “Hey Mama.” Arnold then came into the frame and acted like a housewife cooking and cleaning for Beck, 22. Jowsey jokingly covered his mouth while watching the video and then shared a photo of the three of them together.

Although Jowsey and Arnold got eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on November 21, they’ve remained close. After they left the competition, the Too Hot to Handle alum gifted Arnold with a $14,600 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet to say thank you for his time on the season.

He later spent Thanksgiving with her and her family. On Monday, December 4, he revealed that he’ll be dancing with Arnold during DWTS’ Tuesday, December 5, finale and on tour.

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros and Celebs Who Found Love on the Show Since its 2004 debut, Dancing With the Stars has awarded many mirrorball trophies — and has led to engagements, babies and lasting love. For the pros, it’s not surprising that they find love with their colleagues after spending time together while filming, rehearsing and performing on the DWTS tour. Although it’s more rare, sometimes a […]

“Keep me away from the ballroom floor 👎🏻,” Jowsey captioned a TikTok of the two. “Sike ill be dancing on tuesday & on tour 👀.”

After the show premiere in September, fans soon picked up on the duo’s undeniable chemistry, causing dating rumors to swirl.

Although neither Jowsey nor Arnold have confirmed their relationship, they’ve gushed about each other to Us Weekly.

“She’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things,” Jowsey told Us in October. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, meanwhile, called Jowsey “the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.” She added that he’s “so sweet, so fun to be around.”