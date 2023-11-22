Harry Jowsey is clearing the air on his speculated kiss with Rylee Arnold during Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift Night.

“Oh no, we didn’t kiss during the dance,” Jowsey, 26, said to Entertainment Weekly in a Wednesday, November 22, interview. The reality star then told the outlet that he was “sick” at the time of the performance, to which Arnold, 18, jokingly replied: “Stay away!”

On the Tuesday, November 21, episode of the competition series, Jowsey and Arnold danced a rumba to Swift’s song “August.” Their routine was filled with several close moments including one that looked like a kiss. While the judges gave their feedback, Bruno Tonioli asked if the pair — whose chemistry has been a hot topic all season — really locked lips.

“It was a romantic dance, the chemistry was tangible,” Tonioli, 67, said before asking, “Were you kissing actually?”

Jowsey giggled and replied: “Yeah, a little bit.”

Despite earning their highest score in the competition, Arnold and Jowsey were ultimately eliminated.

“It’s been so special. I can’t believe we’ve made it this far,” Jowsey reflected to hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. “For Rylee’s first season, it’s so incredible to see her live out her dreams.”

After reflecting on his exit, Jowsey took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the opportunity and the fans who kept him in the competition.

“My heart is filled with so much gratitude 💛 I cannot believe we made it as far as we did, we really owe it to you guys. If it wasn’t for your votes, comments, love and support we would have been out a long time ago. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you 💗,” he captioned a lengthy post via Instagram on Wednesday. “I just want to thank the DWTS team, for putting so much faith in me and being as loving as you are.”

Jowsey also gave Arnold a shoutout, noting how proud he was of her during her first season as one of the pros and how she had her hands full with him as her partner.

“I can’t believe how incredible you are, to see you blossom and transform over these few months has been such an honour,” he penned. “You really had your work cut out for you with me 😂 but you never gave up and handled everything with such grace and patience. I have so much love for you, I’m so incredibly proud of you and I’m so grateful to be a small part in your beautiful story.”

Since season 32 premiered in September, fans noticed Jowsey and Arnold’s chemistry on and off the dance floor. The pair sparked dating speculation due to their frequent shared TikTok clips and joking nature, however, both Jowsey and Arnold denied the rumors on numerous occasions. In October, the dance partners exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their close bond.

“[She’s] never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat,” Jowsey told Us of Arnold. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, for her part, gushed that Jowsey was the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”