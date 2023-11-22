Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold cherished their time together on Dancing With the Stars.

Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, got eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, November 21, during the show’s Taylor Swift night.

“It’s bittersweet. We made it so far, and I’m like, ‘Two weeks left. Come on, Harry,’” Jowsey said. “To be able to live out someone’s dream with them is the most fulfilling thing. It’s Rylee’s biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here.”

He continued, “To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me. It’s been incredible.”

Arnold gushed, “I’m so happy with how everything went and I’m so grateful I was paired with Harry … I’m just so proud of him. It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time.” She noted that although it’s “hard” to say goodbye, “I’m so grateful for everything that’s happened this season.”

Jowsey praised his hard work, “I’m most proud of throwing myself into such a scary situation and trying something so new.”

“I’m so proud of [Rylee],” he continued, joking, “To be able to boss this tall sausage around and put up with me when I’m hangry.”

Although he acknowledged the pair was often at the bottom of the leaderboard, he noted Arnold kept his spirits high: “For her to talk me out of whatever hump I’m in and just put on a brave face, it’s just been incredibly mature. She’s everything.”

This week, the two scored a 30 out of 40 for their Rumba to Swift’s “August.” They later lost in a relay jive to “Shake It Off” against Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber.

When season 32 premiered in September, fans quickly caught onto Jowsey and Arnold’s undeniable chemistry on and off the dance floor. From quirky TikToks to gushing about their relationship, the duo sparked dating rumors.

In October, the pair opened up to Us Weekly about their bond. “[She’s] never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat,” Jowsey said. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, meanwhile, called Jowsey the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” and “so fun to be around.”