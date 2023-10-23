Dancing With the Stars partners Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are continuing to fuel romance rumors — on and off the ballroom floor.

Arnold, 18, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 22, to share an adorable selfie with Jowsey, 26, as they rehearsed for their upcoming performance. In the snap, she smiled while she pressed her cheek against Jowsey’s while he hugged her from behind.

“So excited for this Tuesday!!! 🤩,” Arnold captioned the post. She went on to repost a photo from Jowsey’s Instagram Story, which showed him playfully pushing his backside into her in front of the studio mirror. He included a poll asking fans, “Who’s excited for Tuesday?!”

Later on Sunday, Arnold gave fans a glimpse of her holding Jowsey’s new puppy and shared a snap of the dog laying on a couch wearing a pink dress. “She’s perfect @harryjowsey,” she captioned the post.

Since DWTS season 32 premiered in September, fans quickly caught on to Arnold and Jowsey’s chemistry. Following their performance on the October 3 episode, the pair exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about working together.

“She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” Jowsey gushed of the ballroom pro. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, for her part, told Us she “wasn’t sure about what to expect” before meeting Jowsey. “Then he walks in the door [and] he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” she added. “So sweet, so fun to be around.”

The two have even spent time together outside of the competition, sparking dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands at a Tate McRae concert earlier this month. The duo have played coy about their relationship status — and have kept the focus on their dancing. Last week, they earned their highest score yet — a 21 out of 30 — for their Toy Story-themed quickstep to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Before they received their score, cohost Julianne Hough summoned the “two lovebirds” to the DWTS skybox to debrief.

When asked about their friendship, Jowsey gushed, “She’s just so sweet and understanding and patient with me because this is not easy.” He continued, “I can tell her anything. She’s just beautiful and amazing.”

Arnold, meanwhile, commented on her partner’s progress. “Harry is heavy on his feet, but he has truly become my best friend,” she said. “Our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better.”

This week, the pair will be performing a dance inspired by a pivotal year that held significance in their life. DWTS airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.