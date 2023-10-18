Julianne Hough raised some eyebrows during Dancing With the Stars Disney100 Night regarding Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold’s relationship.

“Get over here you two lovebirds,” Hough, 35, said to the pair after they performed a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story on Tuesday, October 17. The DWTS cohost was quick to backtrack, however, referring to Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, as “fast friends.”

When Hough asked the key to their partnership, Jowsey couldn’t help but gush over the professional dancer.

“She’s just so sweet and understanding and patient with me,” he shared. “She’s just beautiful and amazing.”

It didn’t take long for the Too Hot to Handle star and Arnold to spark romance rumors as fans watch their chemistry unfold on DWTS. While they had a rough go in the beginning of their DWTS run, Jowsey has continued to improve week to week with Arnold’s assistance.

“[Rylee’s] ’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” Jowsey told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

When it came to questions about his love life, Jowsey said that he’s “just focused on Rylee right now.”

Following their first dance together, a TikTok video of Jowsey and Arnold holding hands while attending a concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium went viral.

“That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert,” Jowsey explained to Page Six about the romance rumors. “We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

Jowsey also defended his partner, saying it’s “unfair” to put this kind of “pressure” on Arnold when this is her first DWTS season.

“Whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes,” he added.

DWTS judge Derek Hough was quick to add fuel to the fire during the show’s October 10 broadcast, telling the duo they are “so cute together” and commenting on their “chemistry.”

Arnold’s older sister Lindsay Arnold, a former DWTS pro, jokingly warned Jowsey, “Don’t kiss my sister,” when appearing on the “Weekly Trash” podcast last month.

Despite all the chatter around their relationship , Jowsey and Arnold are keeping their heads focused on the DWTS competition — and “keep the mystery” in their partnership.

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Jowsey told Entertainment Tonight on October 3. Arnold added, “We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.