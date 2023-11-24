Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold’s connection hasn’t wavered following their elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

Arnold, 18, took to social media on Thursday, November 23, to share adorable photos of her Thanksgiving celebration with Jowsey, 26. In the photo, Arnold posed with her DWTS partner while enjoying a beach sunset. She rested her hand on Jowsey’s chest while he wrapped his arm around her back.

Additional pics showed the duo playing and cuddling with Arnold’s niece Quincy. (Rylee’s sister Brynley Arnold shares Quincy with husband Donny McGinnis.)

Rylee previously revealed in a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok on Thursday that Jowsey would be spending the holiday with her and her family. She did her makeup on camera while reflecting on the pair’s “bittersweet” elimination from DWTS. The couple were sent home on Tuesday, November 21, after their Taylor Swift-inspired performance.

“We were so close to the end and so close to the finale. I was more just emotional about the whole experience and just the fact that I got to live out my dream and do such an amazing thing for the last couple of months,” she said. “I’m so grateful for everything that happened.”

She continued, “Harry was truly the best partner to have and I wouldn’t have wanted to be paired with anyone else this season. He was so kind and genuine and fun and just made the whole experience even more that it should have been. I got so lucky to be paired with him and to have met him.”

After getting dressed, she accessorized with the Van Cleef bracelet Jowsey gifted her with earlier this month.

“You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” she said while holding the jewelry up to the camera. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. I’m the luckiest girl ever. Wow. It’s so cute.”

Since the show premiered in September, fans quickly caught on to the duo’s undeniable chemistry. From romantic dances to their Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie outing, dating rumors ramped up for weeks.

In October, the pair exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship. “Rylee’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat,” Jowsey told Us, adding, “She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Rylee, meanwhile, praised Jowsey for being the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”

Later that month, Jowsey called the dating rumors “unfair,” telling Us, “It’s [Rylee’s] first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not. It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”

Although Rylee didn’t confirm or deny their relationship, she added that she would rather date “this Harry” over Harry Styles.

Following their exit from the show, Jowsey made a sweet Instagram post of his own to honor Rylee.

“Rylee, where do we even start?! I’m just so proud of you,” he gushed alongside photos from their DWTS experience. “I can’t believe how incredible you are, to see you blossom and transform over these few months has been such an honour.”

He continued, “I have so much love for you, I’m so incredibly proud of you and I’m so grateful to be a small part in your beautiful story.”