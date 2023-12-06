Harry Jowsey is finally addressing his pricey gift for Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.

“I wanna get Rylee a gift because she put up with me for two months and she taught me how to dance,” Jowsey, 26, shared during a Tuesday, December 5, episode of “Bru on the Radio.” He continued, gushing about Arnold, 18, “I learned a lot about myself from being with Rylee … I was like ‘Damn, I’m really grateful and I wanna have a little trophy of her own to look at and remember the time.’”

Although Jowsey ended up finding the perfect Van Cleef bracelet — which retails for $14,600 and features a gold band and diamond charms — it took him some time to find the gift for the dancer.

First, he picked out a pearl bracelet, but decided against it. Later, he checked out a black and silver piece, but “she doesn’t really wear that,” so he landed on “the gold one.”

Related: Harry Jowsey and ‘DWTS’ Partner Rylee Arnold’s Quotes About Their Bond Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, have sparked dating speculation due to their chemistry on the reality competition series. Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold — a fellow DWTS pro who stepped back from the show in 2021 to focus on her family — pointed out that […]

Jowsey explained that his “ego was a little bit hurt” after having three bracelets “on the table,” so he decided to purchase all of them and keep the other two for himself, which he wore during the interview.

Arnold previously showed off the bracelet while getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family and Jowsey.

“You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” Arnold said while showing off the dainty bracelet in a lacy button-up blouse and brown jeans. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. I’m the luckiest girl ever. Wow. It’s so cute.”

Jowsey and Rylee got eliminated during the show’s quarterfinals on November 21. On Tuesday, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after competing against remaining pairs Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov.

When DWTS premiered in September, fans quickly caught on to the undeniable chemistry between Jowsey and Arnold, causing dating rumors to swirl.

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18

“Rylee’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat.” Jowsey told Us in October, adding, “She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Rylee, on the other hand, called Jowsey the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”

The twosome have continued to deny they are dating.