The internet has a lot of questions about this video of Julianne Hough tapping into her “energetic intelligence” in a way that can only be seen to be believed.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, spoke with Dr. John Amaral during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 22. Hough and the holistic health guru showed the audience how to release waves of stored emotion through movement — and the result definitely caught viewers off-guard.

“Gonna tell my kids this is the Exorcist,” Jackie Schimmel Haas, host of the “Bitch Bible” podcast, captioned an Instagram video of the totally bizarre demonstration.

In the clip, the doctor floats his hands above Hough’s body and causes a ripple effect without even touching her. The professional dancer responds, moving her body in a wave-like motion while lying facedown on a massage table. As the process continues, Hough lets out a loud scream and contorts her body into uncomfortable positions to release the negative energy inside of her.

“I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to just be,” the Footloose actress stated before the demonstration. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”

The entertainer’s Davos appearance comes in the midst of reported marital troubles between her and her husband of more than two years, Brooks Laich. A source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively in January that the pair had experienced a rough patch the month before. A separate insider later revealed that Hough and the NHL athlete, 36, “haven’t been able to spend as much time together these past few months.”

As his wife was speaking in Switzerland, Laich took to Instagram to announce that he was ready to “re-assess” a number of things in his life in the new year.

“I’m redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront. I’m making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy,” the hockey player wrote on Wednesday. “Everything else lines up behind those.”