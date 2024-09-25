Nearly five years after Julianne Hough publicly came out as “not straight,” she has a feeling that she will likely end up with a male partner.

Speaking on the Monday, September 23, episode of the “Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast, Hough, 36, detailed her intentions to find The One.

“I feel like I’m going to end up with a man,” Hough confessed, noting that she is open to something different.

“I want to be living and vibrating in the pace of my most authentic self for that to be what attracts whoever it is versus I’m gonna put what I think I want and need out there and then literally force-create it,” Hough said, adding that she wants to have “a partner” and “build a life with somebody and have a family.”

She continued, “That’s still, like, where my heart is open, but I’m content, which content used to scare the s— out of me.”

Hough publicly came out in a September 2019 profile for Women’s Health, noting at the time that she informed then-husband Brooks Laich that she was “not straight.” In January 2020, Laich, now 41, exclusively told Us Weekly that Hough’s “beautiful” explanation inspired him to be a better person and that he always accepted her “heart.”

Laich and Hough ultimately split in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. The former hockey player has since moved on with Katrín Davíðsdóttir. Hough, meanwhile, is still searching for love.

Speaking to podcast host Jamie Kern Lima, the Dancing With the Stars host revealed that she is “open” in terms of what her future has in store. (On a previous episode of Lima’s show last month, Hough confirmed that she is attracted to energies.)

“People are like, ‘Well, what are you looking for?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a master manifester. I don’t want to put out exactly what I think I want because I will get that,’” Hough explained. “There are certain feelings that I want to feel in a relationship and there are certain qualities and values that are important to me [and] certain non-negotiables.”

Hough further praised the idea of “being connected somewhat spiritually” and having an “awareness and a growth.” She is also certain about expanding her family one day.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and then, at one point, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I do,’” she recalled. “That was one of my questions during that time because I don’t know if that was my idea or just what I’d been taught or told. That was part of my evolution of asking myself, ‘I don’t know if I want to be a mother.”

Hough added, “I’ve come to realize that I do, and however that shows up because I don’t know if I will be able to because I also have some health things too. I have to surrender and trust and know that whatever is meant to be will present itself in a way.”