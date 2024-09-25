Julie Chrisley was resentenced in her fraud case after an appeals court determined that her first prison sentence was miscalculated — but it didn’t change much.

A judge at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled on Wednesday, September 25 that Julie’s initial 84-month sentence was sufficient, People reports. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 51, was in tears as she addressed the court, apologizing for her actions and to her children for having to deal with the ramifications. Daughter Savannah Chrisley and son Chase Chrisley were in the courtroom.

In June, the judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that there was no evidence Julie was involved in the entire bank fraud scheme dating back to 2006.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the judges said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.”

They added: “So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly.”

As a result of the ruling, Chrisley’s case was sent to a lower court for resentencing.

Chrisley’s legal team reacted to the news in a statement to Us at the time: “The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Ms. Chrisley’s sentencing and remanded the case for her to be resentenced. While this is not a dismissal of the case against her, it will result in [a] new sentence conforming with the Appeals’ Court’s instructions.”

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were indicted on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. Despite maintaining their innocence, they were found guilty in June 2022. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd, 55, received 12 years behind bars. (Us later confirmed that Julie’s sentence was reduced by 14 months, and Todd’s was reduced to 10 years.) In January 2023, Julie and Todd began serving their time at Federal Medical Center and Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, respectively.

After Julie’s sentence was thrown out, the Chrisley family revealed that they were not done fighting for the couple’s release. “We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal,” Alex Little, the family’s attorney, told Us in a June statement. “With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case.”

The statement continued: “The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.”