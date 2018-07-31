They heart NYC. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to flaunt their love as they hit up multiple spots in the Big Apple.

The pair visited Frankel’s in Brooklyn on Sunday, July 29, where they doted on one another while getting something to eat. At one point, 24-year-old Bieber lovingly wrapped his arm around his fianceé and kissed her head as she leaned into him.

“They were very nice and Justin was shaking hands with employees … He seemed to be in a great mood,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “Justin and Hailey were holding hands while waiting for their sandwiches and talking with each other.”

The following day, the “No Brainer” singer and Baldwin, 21, stopped by Barry’s Bootcamp in Tribeca, where they ordered shakes and left hand-in-hand.

Since getting engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas, the pair have hit up various places in New York, including Williamsburg, the Hamptons and Manhattan. On Friday, July 27, the lovebirds didn’t hold back on the PDA, engaging in a steamy make-out session while at a cafe in Brooklyn.

Next up? Planning the wedding! The “Love Yourself” crooner hinted that he was done making music until after he and Baldwin married, and according to sources, they are already planning the nuptials. “They want something private, intimate,” a source previously told Us Weekly, noting that the couple will most likely tie the knot in his home country. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

Meanwhile, Kim Basinger — who was once married to Baldwin’s uncle Alec Baldwin — revealed that the future bride has already selected members of her bridal party. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet,” she told Us on July 17. “It’s a very sweet thing.”

