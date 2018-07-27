Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sitting in a tree — or in New York City’s 12 Chairs Cafe — K-I-S-S-I-N-G! The “No Brainer” crooner, 24, and his model fiancée, 21, were spotted making out at the Brooklyn hotspot on Thursday, July 26.

In pics posted by TMZ, the couple shared a passionate kiss with Bieber’s hand on Baldwin’s face as her arms wrapped around his waist.

The pair got engaged at a Bahamas resort on July 7, a month after rekindling their romance. Despite their seemingly quick-moving relationship, a source told Us Weekly in July that their passion for one another is nothing new — the couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016. “He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection. They have been in love for a very long time,” the insider said at the time. “This is the person Hailey wants to marry. This is the person she’s always wanted to be with.”

Bieber confirmed news of their engagement with a post to Instagram on July 9. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

The 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards host later tweeted a similarly sweet sentiment, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!”

Bieber and Baldwin haven’t been shy about showing off PDA since announcing their happy news: In mid-July, the musician shared a steamy photo of himself swapping spit with his love in a hot tub on Instagram, prompting fellow singer John Mayer to comment, “Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!