The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled will take place on Saturday, March 11, and will celebrate the biggest names in music that have been featured nationwide on radio stations in the last year.

Performers of the fifth annual award show, which will be held at The Forum in Los Angeles, will include Eminem featuring Kehlani, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, G-Eazy, N.E.R.D and Charlie Puth. Celebrities, including Diddy, Shaun White, Isla Fisher, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Laverne Cox, among many others, will also be in attendance.

As if the star-studded show’s roster wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift will be debuting the music video for her new single “Delicate” off of 2017’s Reputation!

Check out the list of nominees below.

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of the Year:

Alessia Cara

Halsey

P!NK

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Portugal. The Man

The Chainsmokers

Best Collaboration:

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Best New Pop Artist:

Camila Cabello

Julia Michaels

Liam Payne

Logic

Niall Horan

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Walk On Water” by Thirty Seconds To Mars

“Wish I Knew You” by The Revivalists

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Judah & The Lion

Kings Of Leon

Portugal. The Man

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Greta Van Fleet

Judah & The Lion

K.Flay

Rag’n’Bone Man

The Revivalists

Rock Song of the Year:

“Go To War” by Nothing More

“Help” by Papa Roach

“Run” by Foo Fighters

“Rx (Medicate)” by Theory of a Deadman

“Song #3” by Stone Sour

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters

Highly Suspect

Metallica

Papa Roach

Royal Blood

Country Song of the Year:

“Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” by Jon Pardi

“Hurricane” by Luke Combs

“Small Town Boy” by Dustin Lynch

“Unforgettable” by Thomas Rhett

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

“It Ain’t Me” by Kygo and Selena Gomez

“No Promises” by Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

“Rockabye” by Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Bad and Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“Rockstar” by Post Malone

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

21 Savage

Cardi B

GoldLink

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.E.D.” by Jacquees

“Location” by Khalid

“Love Galore” by SZA featuring Travis Scott

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Best New R&B Artist:

6LACK

Kehlani

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Latin Song of the Year:

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“El Amante” by Nicky Jam

“Hey DJ” by CNCO

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin featuring Willy William

“Súbeme La Radio” by Enrique Iglesias

Latin Artist of the Year:

CNCO

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Nicky Jam

Shakira

Best New Latin Artist:

Abraham Mateo

Bad Bunny

Danny Ocean

Karol G

Ozuna

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Adios Amor” by Christian Nodal

“Ella Es Mi Mujer” by Banda Carnaval

“Las Ultras” by Calibre 50

“Regresa Hermosa” by Gerardo Ortiz

“Siempre Te Voy A Querer” by Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Carnaval

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

El Fantasma

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Producer of the Year:

Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Justin Tranter

Steve Mac

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“Slow Hands” by Niall Horan

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

“All We Got” by Shawn Mendes

“Bad Liar” by HAIM

“Issues” by Niall Horan

“Lost” by Khalid

“Say You Won’t Let Go” by Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly

“The Chain” by Harry Styles

“Touch” by Ed Sheeran

“The Tribute Song” by Thirty Seconds To Mars

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted Category):

Arianators (Ariana Grande)

Beliebers (Justin Bieber)

BTS Army (BTS)

Camilizers (Camila Cabello)

EXO-Ls (EXO)

Harmonizers (Fifth Harmony)

Lovatics (Demi Lovato)

Mendes Army (Shawn Mendes)

Mixers (Little Mix)

Selenators (Selena Gomez)

Smilers (Miley Cyrus)

Swifties (Taylor Swift)

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

“Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

“I’m The One” by DJ Khaled

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

“Malibu” by Miley Cyrus

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

“Sign Of The Times” by Harry Styles

“Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

“Swish Swish” by Katy Perry

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Andrew Huang

Anitta

Christian Collins

Conor Maynard

dodie

Gabbie Hanna

JoJo Siwa

Mariah Belgrod

Max & Harvey

RoomieOfficial

Cutest Musician’s Pet (New Socially Voted Category):

Batman (Demi Lovato)

Bear Rexha (Bebe Rexha)

Nugget (Katy Perry)

Olivia (Taylor Swift)

Pig Pig (Miley Cyrus

Toulouse (Ariana Grande)

Best Boy Band (New Socially Voted Category):

BTS

CNCO

In Real Life

PRETTYMUCH

The Vamps

Why Don’t We

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category):

Camila Cabello

Harry Styles

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Best Remix (New Socially Voted Category):

“Bon Appétit” by Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“do re mi” by blackbear featuring Gucci Mane

“Friends” by Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels

“Havana” by Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee

“Homemade Dynamite” by Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA

“May I Have This Dance” by Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé

“Reggaeton Lento” by CNCO and Little Mix

Biggest Triple Threat, Best Tour, Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year are among additional categories.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

