Lovin’ on the brain? Justin Bieber showed off his impressive pipes while serenading wife Hailey Baldwin with a rendition of “Sexual Healing.”

The 24-year-old singer can be seen belting out the Marvin Gaye hit outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 2, in a video obtained by TMZ. Baldwin, 22, smiles, paces around and plays with her earring while her husband sings loudly. The model, at times, seems slightly embarrassed by the display.

Bieber playfully stomps his foot during the tune before pulling a bystander into the fun. The man holds hands with the pop star at one point and later takes a selfie with him and his wife. The “Love Yourself” crooner then goes back to singing and dancing.

A source revealed to Us Weekly earlier this week that children are in the pair’s future. “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” the insider told Us. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

Baldwin echoed those statements in an interview published in Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she said. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

In the meantime, the duo, who tied the knot in September, expanded their family with a new furry pet. “Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” Bieber wrote on Instagram in December.

“My Christmas baby,” Baldwin added on her Instagram Story. “Oscar Bieber.”

The Drop the Mic cohost opened up about struggles in her romance that same month, writing on her Instagram Story: “It’s hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive.”

